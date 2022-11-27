CV SHOTS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.36 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $431.08 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00394828 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $611.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

