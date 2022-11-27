CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Upgraded at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €52.00 ($53.06).

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.