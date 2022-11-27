CT Private Equity Trust PLC (CTPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £311.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.08. CT Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 375.51 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 458 ($5.42).

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

