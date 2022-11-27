CT Private Equity Trust PLC (CTPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £311.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.08. CT Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 375.51 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 458 ($5.42).
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
