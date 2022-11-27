Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $12.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

