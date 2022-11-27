Critical Survey: BuzzFeed (BZFD) versus Its Competitors

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BuzzFeed to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.23% -101.76% -12.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 65 221 349 14 2.48

This is a summary of recent ratings for BuzzFeed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.95%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.74 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 15.88

BuzzFeed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.