Critical Analysis: Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) vs. Its Peers

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pear Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

Valuation & Earnings

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 210.95%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 94.55%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -9.14 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.25

Pear Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Risk & Volatility

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

