Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.64 million and $7.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013633 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
