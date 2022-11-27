Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $184.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6,300.8% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 400,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

