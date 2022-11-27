Cowen Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $155.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

