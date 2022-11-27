Covenant (COVN) Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00014652 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $162.96 million and $128,466.91 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

