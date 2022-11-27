Contrasting LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LogicMark and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 675.59%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than LogicMark.

This table compares LogicMark and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.66 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogicMark.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats LogicMark on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

