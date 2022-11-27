Contrasting Centrus Energy (LEU) & Its Competitors

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Centrus Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -151.53% 31.56% Centrus Energy Competitors -72.54% -28.40% -7.74%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million $175.00 million 4.72 Centrus Energy Competitors $1.78 billion $176.80 million -6.52

This table compares Centrus Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Centrus Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy Competitors 203 898 1233 12 2.45

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Centrus Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

