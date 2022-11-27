Contrasting BuzzFeed (BZFD) & Its Rivals

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BuzzFeed to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.23% -101.76% -12.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BuzzFeed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 65 221 349 14 2.48

Volatility and Risk

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.95%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its peers.

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.74 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 15.88

BuzzFeed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

