Conflux Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $62.49 million and $14.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00455506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00121174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00830232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00682036 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00251844 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02766724 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,359,508.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.