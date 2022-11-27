Compound Market Capitalization Tops $278.70 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $278.70 million and $14.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $38.35 or 0.00231862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00122343 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061498 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.61514135 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $10,931,513.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

