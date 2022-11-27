CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Tops $0.29

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $87.63 million and approximately $2,652.30 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

