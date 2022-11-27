Citigroup Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $72.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $116.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.