China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Further Reading

