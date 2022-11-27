Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0411 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $883.15 million and $8.99 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom "issuance programs." Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by "control programs." These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts."

