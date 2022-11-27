Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.14.

Centerspace Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CSR opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

