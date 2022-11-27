Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and $752,239.02 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,914,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

