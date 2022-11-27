Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.30 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

