Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Stock Position Raised by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,388 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPAR remained flat at $9.98 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

