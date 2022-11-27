Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $41.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of CVNA opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

