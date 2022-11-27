Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Caribou Biosciences Price Performance
Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $19.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
