Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Tops $9.37 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.97 billion and $9.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.40 or 0.07328858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00061411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024365 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,433,914,541 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

