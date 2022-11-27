Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Canon Trading Down 0.2 %

CAJ opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Canon by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

