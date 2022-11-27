Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Canon Trading Down 0.2 %
CAJ opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
