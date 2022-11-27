Cadence Bank Sells 196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadence Bank lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.25. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $404.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

