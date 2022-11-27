Cadence Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

