Cadence Bank Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.77. 368,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

