Cadence Bank Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,431. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,888,870 shares of company stock valued at $41,990,971. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

