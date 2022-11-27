Cadence Bank Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,656 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 1.1% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 985,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,452. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.