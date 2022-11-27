Cadence Bank Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. 1,596,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,354. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.03 and its 200-day moving average is $253.63. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

