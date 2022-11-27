Cadence Bank Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,824. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

