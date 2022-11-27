Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

