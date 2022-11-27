Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$39.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$38.01 and a one year high of C$53.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BEP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.59.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
