Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$38.01 and a 12-month high of C$53.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.59.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

