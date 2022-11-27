Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDIV opened at C$18.60 on Friday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.69 and a 12-month high of C$22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.15.

