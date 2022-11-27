Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at £108.15

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £109.61 ($129.61).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($147.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($115.88) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($130.07) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. set a £120 ($141.89) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £118 ($139.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £109.54 ($129.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,333.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.06. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.66) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($136.46).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

