Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Broadcom worth $2,257,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.91. The stock had a trading volume of 745,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

