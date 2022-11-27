BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214,641 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 6,760,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

