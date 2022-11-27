BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 95,771 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,771 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

PG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.72. 2,411,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

