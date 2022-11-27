BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 67,866 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,866 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

