BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $54,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %
TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. 654,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,218. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.