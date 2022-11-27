BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $54,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. 654,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,218. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.