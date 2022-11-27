BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,548,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564,937 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.48% of TELUS worth $145,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

