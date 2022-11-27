BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,050. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

