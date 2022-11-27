BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. 263,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,564. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $122.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.