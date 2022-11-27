Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after purchasing an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

