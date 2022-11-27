Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given a $13.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

