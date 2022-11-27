Bowlero (BOWL) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.28% -55.28% 79.76%

Risk and Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -23.21 Bowlero Competitors $1.01 billion -$63.60 million 2.84

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bowlero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 165 374 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

